CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Morehouse: Assistant Dean Accused of Sexual Assault

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kyle Jackson

Source: GUMEC / GUMEC

Oh No, Not at the House! Morehouse College’s assistant dean has been placed on unpaid leave following reports of sexual assault from a student.

According to USNews.com, Morehouse College’s president wrote in a letter, “Demarcus Crews has been placed on unpaid administrative leave effective immediately pending more information from the investigation.”

A student who goes by the Twitter handle @GrindAlways_ revealed an inappropriate encounter with Dean Crews. The student said, “I was assaulted by a staff member by the name of Demarcus Crews. He was making advances at me, telling me I need d**k.” The student also said that Crews displayed “predatory” behavior towards him and that his complaint was not handled efficiently. Other students came forward to echo the same treatment from Crews.

We will keep you updated.

Morehouse: Assistant Dean Accused of Sexual Assault was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 week ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close