Oh No, Not at the House! Morehouse College’s assistant dean has been placed on unpaid leave following reports of sexual assault from a student.

According to USNews.com, Morehouse College’s president wrote in a letter, “Demarcus Crews has been placed on unpaid administrative leave effective immediately pending more information from the investigation.”

A student who goes by the Twitter handle @GrindAlways_ revealed an inappropriate encounter with Dean Crews. The student said, “I was assaulted by a staff member by the name of Demarcus Crews. He was making advances at me, telling me I need d**k.” The student also said that Crews displayed “predatory” behavior towards him and that his complaint was not handled efficiently. Other students came forward to echo the same treatment from Crews.

We will keep you updated.

Morehouse: Assistant Dean Accused of Sexual Assault was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 8 hours ago

