Now that R. Kelly is behind bars with no bond, his lawyer is explaining what is going on with him while in jail and if he prefers to be in general population with the rest of the inmates or in solitary confinement.

According to Complex.com, attorney, Nicole Blank Becker, revealed that Kells prefers to be in solitary confinement over general population out of fear of his safety. Becker said that Kelly is fearful of retaliation from inmates over the accusations that landed him in jail.

Kells next court hearing is on September 4th.

Look like jail life is taking a toll on him. Your Thoughts??

Prison Life: R. Kelly Prefers to Solitary Confinement? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 8 hours ago

