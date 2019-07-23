Rapper A$AP Rocky is currently in a Swedish jail. It’s quite obvious that he’s being discriminated against likely because of the color of his skin. So why aren’t we in the streets protesting and fighting for him? To Russ the answer is simple, “this man does not support the Black community,” he says. He has said that he doesn’t speak on Black Lives Matter because all live mater, he has refused to let dark skin women into his parties because he met his “quota” and he also said he wasn’t going to fight for Ferguson because he couldn’t relate. Man are those statements backfiring now or what?

Russ Rant: Why No One Feels Bad For A$AP Rocky

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

