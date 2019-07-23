Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Danielle is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Danielle is in her early 40’s and for the past 4 years she’s been dating 36 year old Tristan. Danielle says they’ve been living together for the entire relationship. Tristan proposed and they are in the process of planning a wedding. About 6 months ago her fairy-tale came to an end when she noticed numerous calls and text messages from women at all hours of the night. When Danielle brought this to his attention he says they’re just friends, it’s nothing serious. Danielle is beginning to have doubts about marriage. Tonight she wants to know if she should give him another chance to get it together before they get married or end the relationship all together.

Love And R&B's #OHSOREALScenario

