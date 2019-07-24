Happy Hump Day, get ready for another edition of the Summer Mini Concert Series ! Tonight we highlight the music of R&B singer, songwriter Kem. He’s a writer and producer, not to mention he financed his self-released debut album Kemistry! His career took off shortly thereafter. If you can’t get enough of Kem tune in to the show tonight. Also, if you’d like to see him LIVE he’s currently on tour so be sure to check your local listings for more details!

Tonight we celebrate his birthday!

Here’s a little something from Kem , it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Summer Mini Concert Series: Kem was originally published on mymajicdc.com

