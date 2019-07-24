CLOSE
SURVIVING R. KELLY FOLLOW UP ON THE WAY

Just in case you haven’t had enough of the circus surrounding R. Kelly, Lifetime Network has confirmed that there is a follow up that will be coming to your tv very soon.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Lifetime announced a four-hour follow-up to the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries on Tuesday (July 23rd). It will be titled: Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath, and is expected to include interviews with psychologists and additional accusers.

The premiere date has not yet been announced. Will you watch?

 

 

SURVIVING R. KELLY FOLLOW UP ON THE WAY was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
