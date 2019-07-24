CLOSE
Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing Antoine Fuqua, Claims She Didn’t Know He Was Still Married

Los Angeles Premiere of Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Nicole Murphy is apologizing after getting caught kissing and behaving inappropriately with Antoine Fuqua. According to Murphy, she didn’t know Fuqua and Lela Rochon were still married, and was giving him a friendly kiss, which would of course contradict him being a family friend.

In a statement to TMZ, Murphy apologizes to her family and Lela for her behavior.

“Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired,” she said. “It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

Murphy originally told LoveBScott, she and Fuqua were exchanging a “friendly” kiss between “family friends.” Clearly, there’s some lies being told from both parties.

Neither Lela or Antoine have responded to the leaked photos, but Lela did delete her social media.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any messier, Lisa Raye and Da Brat stepped into the conversation accusing Murphy of trying to get with Lisa’s ex-husband.

We’re paying close attention to this story, we’ll keep you updated.

[caption id="attachment_3053785" align="aligncenter" width="791"] Source: Harry Langdon / Getty[/caption] I first discovered Lela Rochon in the late 80s when Ritchey told his wife he's never coming home because he fell in love with Sunshine. Sunshine, played by Rochon, was one of the first films that solidified her as a Brown bombshell. But in 1995, with her relatable role as Robin Stokes in Waiting To Exhale, did she become a household name. Those cheekbones, her shape, her perfectly rolled french bun; Rochon is one of the original bad b*tches. Rochon has appeared in films like Boomerang, Why Do Fools Fall In Love, Any Given Sunday and Brooklyn's Finest. Her long standing career is seemingly being overshadowed by her weight gain (as if that matters) and recent cheating scandal involving her husband Antoine Fuqua and Nicole Murphy. We're going to take this time to remember her in all her glory. She was stunning then and she's stunning now! Check her out through the years:

Nicole Murphy Apologizes For Kissing Antoine Fuqua, Claims She Didn’t Know He Was Still Married was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

