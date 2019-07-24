CLOSE
National
Robert Mueller Speaks on the Russia-Trump Investigation in Capitol Hill

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

From News5Cleveland.com:

Robert Mueller arrives on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning for the most highly anticipated hearings so far of this presidency, with the potential to reset the narrative about his two-year investigation into President Donald Trump.

Robert Mueller’s testimony in both Wednesday hearing could, in the Democratic Party’s hopes, change the outcome of report that could present evidence against President Donald Trump.

The President has always maintained that the ‘Mueller Report’ had exonerated him despite claims to the contrary.

What do you make of what Mueller has to say regarding his report?

 

Robert Mueller Speaks on the Russia-Trump Investigation in Capitol Hill

