Girlfriend who shot boyfriend last year, stabbed in the chest

Shantee Anderson shot her boyfriend in the groin a year ago this week. On Wednesday, that man stabbed her in the chest.

Anthony Hines, 52, is charged with felonious assault, the same charge his girlfriend faced last July.

When the shooting happened in July 2018, police said Hines and Anderson had been living together for about two years in a Montgomery Road apartment in Kennedy Heights.

That night, Anderson and Hines were having a verbal argument that “became physical when a handgun came into play,” arrest records state.

Investigators said Anderson, wearing a blue nightgown, got a two-handed grip on the silver .22 caliber pistol during the struggle. The weapon fired, sending a bullet into the Hines’ groin, police said.

Hines was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries but he survived.

Anderson’s attorney said she acted in self-defense.

“It was a struggle for her life,” Lawyer Ronna Lucas said at the time. “It’s either let herself get hurt or try to get the gun away. The gun accidentally went off.”

The charges against Anderson were dropped, and she walked out of jail a week after the shooting. Hines was not charged in the confrontation.

According to court documents filed this week, Anderson and Hines were at the same Kennedy Heights apartment when a fight broke out around 10:30 p.m.

