CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

APPLES CONTAIN A LOT OF BACTERIA?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Fresh green apple

Source: Creative Crop / Getty

An apple a day is supposed to keep the doctor away but according to a new study, apples contain a lot of bacteria. Don’t cringe though, bacteria is not always a bad thing.

According to the DailyMail.com, Austrian researchers tested different parts of apples to see what type of bacteria could be found on them. They found a single apple may contain as many as 100 million bacteria, with many of them being found in the seeds which we normally don’t eat.  They also found there was more of it in organic apples, compared to non-organic apples. This is good news, as the bacteria may help our gut health.

Bacteria in the stomach and intestines, known as the microbiome, have been linked to overall health and various illnesses in humans.

APPLES CONTAIN A LOT OF BACTERIA? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close