An apple a day is supposed to keep the doctor away but according to a new study, apples contain a lot of bacteria. Don’t cringe though, bacteria is not always a bad thing.

According to the DailyMail.com, Austrian researchers tested different parts of apples to see what type of bacteria could be found on them. They found a single apple may contain as many as 100 million bacteria, with many of them being found in the seeds which we normally don’t eat. They also found there was more of it in organic apples, compared to non-organic apples. This is good news, as the bacteria may help our gut health.

Bacteria in the stomach and intestines, known as the microbiome, have been linked to overall health and various illnesses in humans.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 16 hours ago

