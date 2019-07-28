CLOSE
Love and R&B
HomeLove And R&B

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

0 reads
Leave a comment
#OHSOREALSCENARIO

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Mya is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Marijuana buds sitting next to prescription medicine bottle

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

Mya and David have been married for 20 years; their son Mike is 17. Mya says recently she’s noticed Mike has been smoking weed in his bedroom. When she confronted her son, he said his father gave him permission to do so. Mya says when she brought the issue to David’s attention his response was, if he’s going to smoke weed I’d rather him do it in the house. Mya went off after that. She feels like it was completely disrespectful to leave her out of that decision. On top of that she strongly disagrees with her son smoking weed so she forbid it in her house. This issue has caused a lot of friction in their household now both Mya and David aren’t speaking. Tonight Mya is wondering if she over reacted or were her actions justified? 

Connect With Us On Social Media

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close