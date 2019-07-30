CLOSE
SIRI ROUTINELY RECORDS YOU HAVING SEX?

Oh, So, Siri is a little freak, huh? There is a new report out that says that Apple’s Siri routinely records you having sex.

A report from The Guardian says that Apple’s “Siri” automated assistant routinely gets activated without anyone saying, “Hey, Siri” and often records sensitive conversations, or even users having sex. Siri is built into the iPhone, Apple Watch, and HomePod smart speaker.

According to the NYPost.com, a quality-control contractor told The Guardian that these recordings also include user data showing the location, contact details, and app data. These inadvertent recordings were most often made by the Apple Watch, and the HomePod.

Apple says that less than one percent of these recordings get randomly reviewed by its contractors “to improve Siri and dictation” and assured people that “Siri responses are analyzed in secure facilities and all reviewers are under the obligation to adhere to Apple’s strict confidentiality requirements.”

 

