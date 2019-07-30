Now, this is a beautiful random act of kindness. An Arkansas mom bought every single pair of shoes in a local Payless store to help kids in need.

According to CBSNews.com, Carrie Jerrigan was shopping with her kids when her daughter found a pair of Avengers sneakers, which she wanted to buy for a classmate. Her daughter’s kindness sparked an idea and she jokingly asked the cashier how much it would cost to buy every shoe in the store. A few hours later she received a phone call with a price and decided to purchase all of the shoes.

Jerrigan ended up buying 1,500 pairs of sneakers, and plan on holding a back-to-school event at Alma Middle School Gym, where they’ll hand out pairs of the shoes for free. Since the announcement, more donations have rolled in to be given away.

MOM BUYS OUT ENTIRE PAYLESS STORE TO GIVE SHOES AWAY: was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 4 hours ago

