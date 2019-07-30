CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Local priest on paid leave after being accused of misconduct

 A priest from St. Ignatius Loyola in Monfort Heights has been placed on administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate conduct. On Monday night the church had an emergency meeting to notify the parishioners.

Members of St. Ignatius Loyola Church lined up early and packed into the church to get a seat inside of the emergency meeting. The priest currently placed on administrative leave is not being named because he has not been criminally charged.

Parishioners tell FOX 19 that during the meeting church leaders discussed the allegations.

“We found out it was inappropriate texting to a male student here at St. Ignatius,” said Mike Hausfeld, who has been a lifelong member of the church.

Some of the church members say they believe the allegations are being blown out of proportion. Yet, others tell us that they are concerned, especially since the priest may have a similar past.

“We found out tonight that there were some allegations at St. Maximilian where he came from at that parish, so I feel there’s a little bit of solid ground here for what’s going on,” said Hausfeld.

Hausfeld and several others left the meeting in frustration because they say they were not getting clear answers from the Father about the priest’s past and what the church plans to do next.

“I actually asked and said if he’s cleared of all the allegations will he be back here at St. Ignatius. He did not answer the question,” said Hausfeld.

Moving forward, Hausfeld and several others said they want to see more transparency.

“At this point I want to see everything laid out. Where he’s been. What he’s done at other parishes, the complaints. Quite frankly if there’s allegations against him he should not be around children,” said Hausfeld.

FOX19 did reach out to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati to see if the priest has other allegations at other parishes and to learn how many children may be involved. Right now we are still waiting to hear back.

(Source)

Local priest on paid leave after being accused of misconduct was originally published on 1015soul.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close