For Russ, the 2020 election depends on weather or not the poor and middle class outvote the rich. And Black folks, that means you need to vote. He says numbers show that if it weren’t for Black women, the Black vote wouldn’t exist. Which is ridiculous. So, to all of the Black men who think their vote doesn’t count or matter, he says it does. It’s apparent when you or your boys are sentenced to 5 years for jay walking by an elected judge.

“Republicans, they count on the ignorant,” he says. He’s counting on ignorant people to vote for him and he’s counting on white women to get him back into the Oval Office. We need to show up and vote.

Russ Rant: Your Vote Matters was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 15 hours ago

