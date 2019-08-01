Mom Yells N-Word During Arrest After Leaving Baby In Car While She Took Shots In A Club

A Texas woman yelled racist obscenities and resisted arrest after police detained her after she and her husband left their infant in the family car out in the parkinglot.

Police in Copperas Cove responded to a call about a child in a vehicle at the Trackside Night Club around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to KBTX. When the officers arrived, they found an infant in the backseat of a car in the club’s parking lot.

Police entered the club, and found 26-year-old Samantha Grace Vaughn, who reportedly smelled of “a strong odor commonly associated with the consumption of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person and/or breath.”

Vaughn reportedly told police that she drove to the club to pick up her husband when she discovered that she had to use the restroom. So, she left the 1-year-old in the car. Vaughn confessed that she did take two shots while she was in the club.

When police attempted to arrest Vaughn, a police affidavit states that she yelled: “You will not take my child and place her with a fucking ni**er,” before throwing herself on the ground and thrashing her body around.

When police managed to get her into the squad car, she reportedly continued to “yell and throw herself about,” eventually smashing her head on the cruiser’s steel bars, causing a laceration.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

On the way to the police department, Vaughn allegedly continued her racist rant.

“I hope somebody slits your goddamn jugular and a nigger fucks your children in the ass,” she told the officer. “Crash this car and kill us both. I hope your children fucking die. I hope someone fucks your children in the ass and makes them choke on nigger d**ks.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Vaughan was charged with resisting arrest, child endangerment and making terroristic threats to a public servant. Her blood-alcohol level was reported to be .148, nearly twice Texas’ legal limit of .08

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Mom Yells N-Word During Arrest After Leaving Baby In Car While She Took Shots In A Club was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com