Man arrested after police find a woman dead during a welfare check in Westwood

A man has been arrested and charged in the death of a woman in Westwood.

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 2700 block of East Tower Drive for a welfare check on Tracy Epperson, 42. She was found dead of “homicidal violence” Cincinnati Police said in a statement.

Around 11:15 p.m., Elijah Roberts was arrested and charged with the assistance of the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.  Police said Roberts has been charged with murder and is in custody at the Tipton County Jail, waiting for extraction. Roberts is from Toledo and age was not given, according to court records.

Court documents state Epperson was killed on Wednesday.

“Evidence at the scene indicated a struggle took place between the victim and the suspect, which resulted in her death by suffocation,” court documents state.

(Source)

Man arrested after police find a woman dead during a welfare check in Westwood was originally published on 1015soul.com

