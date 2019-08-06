CLOSE
IS WENDY TAKING HER HUSBAND BACK?:

Wendy Williams

Is Wendy Williams taking her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter back? Reports say that she is but not as her lover, he allegedly will manage her again.

Broadcasting & Cable's 23rd annual Hall of Fame awards dinner

According to The Daily Mail, who broke the story of Kevin cheating on Wendy, Williams is “softening her position” toward Hunter. The site said that Wendy wants to do this to allegedly “preserve her legacy” and to also allegedly stop her ex from pursuing alimony.

A source said, “Since he left the business there’s been a lot of infighting and back-biting behind the scenes, that’s the kind of stuff Kevin kept a handle on.

Business is business. What do you think?

IS WENDY TAKING HER HUSBAND BACK?: was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

