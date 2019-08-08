Bengals and NFL Foundation will donate $75,000 to victims in Dayton

The Bengals and NFL Foundation will donate $75,000 to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, through The Dayton Foundation, to help people impacted by this weekend’s shooting. The Dayton Foundation will work with local officials to distribute the funds to families directly affected by the shooting.

“Dayton is part of our community, and we are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all of those affected.”

The Bengals open the preseason on Saturday against the Chiefs in Kansas City at 8 p.m.

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 7 hours ago

