Cincinnati: Will They Tear Down The Millennium Hotel???

How would you feel if they tour down the Millenium hotel… This hotel has been around for years. Well it looks like they have plans to tear it down.

Via: (WKRC)

Plans call for the Millennium Hotel to be torn down to make way for new development.

There is an agreement to sell the Millenium, which is the main hotel for the Duke Energy Convention Center.

Earlier in 2019, city leaders said they were unhappy with the operation of the Millennium because of complaints it was in disrepair. .

Also On 100.3: