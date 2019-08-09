CLOSE
CYNTOIA BROWN IS MARRIED!

Cyntoia Brown Got a Whole Husband Out Here in these Streets!!!

Cyntoia Brown

Source: YouTube screenshot / youtube screenshot

Well here is a plot twist! The newly released ex-inmate Cyntoia Brown is married. According to reports, she got hitched while she was still behind bars serving a life sentence. Who did she marry?

According to EurWeb.com, Brown tied the knot with Christian hip-hop artist J. Long (born Jamie Long) while she was in prison serving 15 years of a life sentence. No word on how they met but Long has served some time himself. Long was reportedly jailed in 2004 for assaulting a public servant in Texas.

The couple was not allowed to have conjugal visits with her husband as it was prohibited in Tennessee state prisons. Long is from Texas and has a family with a musical background.

via Daily Mail:

His uncle, Huey Long, was a vocalist and guitarist for The Ink Spots, one of America’s most influential all-black vocal groups that rose to international fame in the 1930s. 

His grandfather, Curtis Long, was a famous guitarist who played with the likes of B.B. King and Bobby Blue Bland.  

CYNTOIA BROWN IS MARRIED! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

