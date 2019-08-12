CLOSE
BREAKING NEWS:: Ohio Inmate Escapes County Jailhouse!

United States Penitentiary At Leavenworth,

Source: Julie Denesha / Getty

Ohio authorities are on a man hunt after an inmate escaped from an Ohio county jail Sunday evening. The inmate escaped from Gallia County jail.

According to Sheriff Matt Champlin at Gallia County reported, at about 5:32pm, Richard Clements Jr., 41, and two other inmates used force to overcome corrections staff and flee from the county jail, located in the basement of the Gallia County Courthouse.

The two other inmates who assisted in the decampment were both taken back into custody. Clements currently remains at large.

Clements is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange jail issued pants.

Champlin states that the investigation reveals the escape seems premeditated, and deputies continue to search for Clements.

Anyone with information on Clements whereabouts can call the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at 740-446-1221.

Source: NBC4i 

BREAKING NEWS:: Ohio Inmate Escapes County Jailhouse! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

