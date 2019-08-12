CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

RIHANNA CALLS OUT JOE BIDEN FOR ‘POOR KIDS’ REMARK

2011 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Isaac Brekken / Getty

Rihanna is really on her politics game lately. The singer just recently called our presidential hopeful Joe Biden after he made a major slip of the tongue comment when speaking about poor kids.

Barack Obama & Joe Biden

Source: Getty

According to PulseOfRadio.com, while Biden was in Iowa doing a campaign speech, he said, “We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” After a pause, he tried to correct himself by saying: “Wealthy kids. Black kids. Asian kids. No, I really mean it. But think how we think about it.” Immediately after, Biden faced a barrage of backlash comments.

V Festival 2011 Chelmsford - Day 2

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

RiRi took to IG to respond, writing, “Whoa! And he’s convinced he said something great here! Even when they fake it, the truth about how they feel about us is blatant!”

Do you feel that Biden was offensive?

 

RIHANNA CALLS OUT JOE BIDEN FOR ‘POOR KIDS’ REMARK was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close