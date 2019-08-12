CLOSE
50 Cent Trolls Odell Beckham Jr. & Trey Songz For Thot Posts

50 doesn't appreciate half-naked men on his timeline...

Source: EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 18: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants warms up prior to their game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) 

Looks like 50 Cent is giving Ja Rule and Irv Gotti a much needed break from social media slander and is now taking friendly aim at Trey Songz and Odell Beckham Jr.?! What’s OBJ ever do to him?

Either way 50 decided to troll the R&B crooner and NFL wide receiver over the weekend when he took to IG to announce he had blocked the Cleveland Brown for posing in his Calvin Klein drawers as part of his deal with the clothing brand. Posting the pic of OBJ in his CK underwear, 50 captioned the post saying, “ok you blocked nigga, I told @treysongz don’t be doing shit like this no more and here you go.”

Kinda surprising that this is coming from a man who once bubbled G-Unit tank tops with what many said were bra straps. It was kinda weird but we digress.

Last month 50 and Trey got into a funny back-and-forth about a similar situation with Fiddy taking issue with Trigga’s half-naked post.

Luckily for everyone this is just friends roasting each other on social media and OBJ took the time to address everything and apologized to the “fellas” who follow him and might’ve felt a ways about the post.

Of course 50 would have dudes apologizing for getting that bag by any means necessary.

50 Cent Trolls Odell Beckham Jr. & Trey Songz For Thot Posts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

