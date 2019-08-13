CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Missy Elliott: To Receive The Vanguard Award At MTV Video Awards

Congrats to Missy Elliot she will take the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards as she receives the night’s highest honor — the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

 

via People:

It’s the VMA’s highest honor, and one that has gone to a bevy of iconic musical acts since it was created in 1984 like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, U2, Pink, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Kanye West, The Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie, and just last year, Jennifer Lopez.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” Bruce Gillmer, Viacom’s head of music and music talent said in a statement. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.” (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

at , AWARD , awards , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , missy elliott , mtv , Receive , TO , Vanguard , video

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close