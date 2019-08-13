Missy Elliott: To Receive The Vanguard Award At MTV Video Awards

Congrats to Missy Elliot she will take the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards as she receives the night’s highest honor — the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

via People:

It’s the VMA’s highest honor, and one that has gone to a bevy of iconic musical acts since it was created in 1984 like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, U2, Pink, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Kanye West, The Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie, and just last year, Jennifer Lopez.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” Bruce Gillmer, Viacom’s head of music and music talent said in a statement. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.” (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: