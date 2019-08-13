CLOSE
I Can’t Read Baby: R. Kelly Miserable In Jail & Can’t Read Fan Mail or His Bible, Per Lawyer

R'uh is living the life of struggle.

US-JUSTICE-COURT-KELLY

Source: E. JASON WAMBSGANS / Getty

Cues the world’s smallest violins. The alleged sexual predator R. Kelly is miserable in jail and since he’s illiterate he is unable to read his fan mail, per his lawyer.

The R&B crooner’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, his client is a fighter, despite being a spiritual man who can’t read his own Bible.

Reports the Chicago Sun-Times:

Kelly faces charges in multiple states and jurisdictions and is currently at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center downtown.

Describing his client as “a soft-spoken guy” who is basically illiterate, Greenberg claims Kelly “has a stage persona who is used to having people around him all the time. His life in solitary is now minus TV. No radio. No music. And no books.

“He’s also a spiritual guy, has a Bible with him in his cell, but he can’t read it. It’s basically there for comfort,” Greenberg added.

“Now he’s been placed in the MCC’s ‘SHU’ — a cell in solitary confinement away from the jail population and is constantly being moved from cell to cell. He has only the guards to talk to.”

But he is hearing from fans.

“But he is receiving plenty of mail, which is 97% positive and he pores over it,” added Greenberg, who tells Sneed Kelly is able to recognize a few words and writes some words phonetically.

Considering the parade of victims who claim R. Kelly manipulated or sexually assaulted them, are we supposed to feel bad?

Also, R. Kelly reportedly has a new album on deck, but he has been denied access to a computer so he can’t finish the project. Doh!

I Can’t Read Baby: R. Kelly Miserable In Jail & Can’t Read Fan Mail or His Bible, Per Lawyer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

