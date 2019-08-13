CLOSE
Fashion & Style
HomeFashion & Style

LET’S MAKEUP: This Caribbean-Inspired Eyeshadow Palette Is Pigmentation Heaven

Prime Beauty Cosmetics Island Gal Eyeshadow Palette

Source: Courtesy of Prime Beauty Cosmetics / Courtesy of Prime Beauty Cosmetics

As a brown girl, nothing grinds my gears more than purchasing an eyeshadow palette that looks ashy on my skin. Not only is it a waste of money, it’s a slap in the face that some brands still have yet to perfect a formula that looks great on all skin complexions.

While the struggle can be real with finding a palette that offers an amazing color range and top of the line pigmentation, you can consider your search over thanks to Prime Beauty Cosmetics! The indie brand has just released its Island Gyal Eyeshadow Palette and baby, it’s an absolute must-have!

Created by Shemika Harmitt, this palette redefines the meaning of vibrant color! This 12-pan palette boasts a beautiful mix of mattes, metallics, pressed shimmers and glitters that will definitely add some color to your makeup looks. With unique monikers like “Dancehall,” “Yaardie” and “Rum Cake,” this palette will definitely give you a touch of the tropics no matter where you are.

Not only is the offering as beautiful as it looks, we are absolutely here for its travel-friendly packaging. We always need to make sure that we can pack our essentials for seamless travel and this palette makes it oh so easy!

We also dig that this palette comes equipped with beautiful transition shades and shadows that can be used to bring any look to life. While many eyeshadow palettes on the market contain hues many brown girls often skip over, you can count on getting your money’s worth by using every last shade in this offering.

The best part? This palette retails for only $32.00! An amazing offering that will go the distance with your makeup collection, this fab find is definitely worth picking up.

Even better, you’ll be supporting a black-owned brand that is dedicated to making women of color a priority.

“I’ve always believed that our beauty should always be celebrated and I’m proud that I can do just that,”Shemika shares. “Prime Beauty Cosmetics is a brand that was created to remind women of color that our beauty needs are primary. Not secondary.”

Cruelty-free and never tested on animals, it truly doesn’t get much better than this!

if you’re ready to add a burst of color into your makeup arsenal, you’ve come to the right place. Head on over to primebeautycosmetics.com to scoop up your palette right now!

DON’T MISS:

FAB FINDS: 10 Tiny Sunglasses For The Girl Who Loves Big Frames

LET’S MAKEUP: Here’s How To Do Issa Rae’s 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards Look For Under $75.00

LET’S MAKEUP: 11 Rose Gold Highlighters That Are Black Girl Friendly

2018 Tony Awards - Red Carpet

LET'S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Looks We Loved At The 2018 Tony Awards

12 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Looks We Loved At The 2018 Tony Awards

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Looks We Loved At The 2018 Tony Awards

LET'S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Looks We Loved At The 2018 Tony Awards

On Sunday night, the 2018 Tony Awards went down in New York City. Amidst all the awesome fashion looks of the night, we couldn't help but see all the #blackgirlmagic that took to the red carpet. While we definitely saw some similarities (foreshadowing smokey eyes and nude lips for the summer,) there were looks that we just couldn't pass up. Vibrant colors shined all over the place, and it just continued to reaffirm the beauty and power of all the attendees. Here were six looks we just couldn't get enough of, from Cynthia Erivo's silvery smokey eye to Lauren Ridloff's pinky-nude lip liner! Oh, and of course we have you covered on where to buy.

LET’S MAKEUP: This Caribbean-Inspired Eyeshadow Palette Is Pigmentation Heaven was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close