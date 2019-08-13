A state senator and close friend of Tracie Hunter says he believes there was a conflict of interest in her case. Now, he wants Hunter’s conviction thrown out.

The former juvenile court judge was sentenced to six months in jail after being convicted of using her position as a judge to obtain documents from her brother’s personnel file after she had hired him to work for the court.

State Sen. Cecil Thomas claims the attorneys who worked Hunter’s case were personal lawyers and friends of Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Thomas claims Judge Beth Myers was questioned about the appointments, and she allegedly said, “I dealt with things as they were presented to me…”

Because of that, the senator believes Hunter did not get a fair trial.

“We’ve got a lot of issues here that need to be looked at. And I’m asking the supreme court and the attorney general’s office to do a joint investigation,” said Thomas.

Thomas is asking for a “thorough investigation to determine whether or not there were criminal and/or administrative violations.”

If there’s any wrongdoing in Tracie’ Hunter’s case, Thomas says her conviction should be thrown out.

“That’s an error which raises serious questions regarding the integrity of the courts, the integrity of the system, locally… we need to get to the bottom of it. Especially when you’re dealing with someone else’s life,” said Thomas.

Thomas filed his complaints with the attorney general’s office and the state supreme court Aug. 8. He says he has not heard back from them.

A spokeswoman for Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says they have not received a copy of Cecil Thomas’ complaint and will get back to FOX19 NOW once they have a copy and the chance to review it.

(Source)

Complaint filed against Hamilton Co. Prosecutor’s Office concerning the Tracie Hunter case was originally published on 1015soul.com

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 100.3: