CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: New Light-up Crosswalk Signs Installed On West side

If you were walking on the Westside lately then you might have noticed the new light up Crosswalk signs.

via(WKRC)

Depending on what part of the city you’re in, crossing the street can be dangerous, sometimes deadly. On the west side, several new crosswalk signs and lights have been installed to create a safer environment for pedestrians, or, at least, that’s the theory.

“There will be about 20 cars going back and forth after you press the button,” said Lamaine Coleman.

Coleman lives near the newly installed crosswalk on Warsaw Avenue near Kroger. He says he’s almost hit by a car every day.

“You can press the button and start to walk out and you could get hit by a car. So, it’s about the same amount of danger,” said Coleman.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

cincinnati , Crosswalk , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Installed , Light-up , new , on , signs , West Side

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close