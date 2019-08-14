Cincinnati: New Light-up Crosswalk Signs Installed On West side

If you were walking on the Westside lately then you might have noticed the new light up Crosswalk signs.

via(WKRC)

Depending on what part of the city you’re in, crossing the street can be dangerous, sometimes deadly. On the west side, several new crosswalk signs and lights have been installed to create a safer environment for pedestrians, or, at least, that’s the theory.

“There will be about 20 cars going back and forth after you press the button,” said Lamaine Coleman.

Coleman lives near the newly installed crosswalk on Warsaw Avenue near Kroger. He says he’s almost hit by a car every day.

“You can press the button and start to walk out and you could get hit by a car. So, it’s about the same amount of danger,” said Coleman.

