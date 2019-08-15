A 20 yr old Ohio cheerleader is going to trial for burying her newborn baby in her parent backyard. Her defense team is looking to having all charges dismissed on the claims of whether the baby’s remains had been burned before burial.

According to People.com A forensic anthropologist initially claimed that the bones had been charred — but later seemed to recant that assertion.

In an email exchange with a forensic pathologist, Dr. Elizabeth Murray wrote that “whether the bones were burned or not, that baby was still dead, had unexplained skull fractures, and was buried the backyard. I don’t understand why the burning takes it up such a notch.”

The defense claims that the charges should be dropped due to the changing assertion about if the body was burned.

But the prosecution argues that the debate over the burned remains “certainly [does] not negate evidence that Richardson caused they death of her baby, created a substantial risk of health or safety to her baby, or buried her baby.

I mean its Ohio and looking at her picture she may get off, with a pat on the wrist.

Ohio Cheerleader Who Admitted to Burying Newborn Baby Wants Charges Dismissed was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com