Urban Decay’s Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette Will Hit Stores This Fall

I think we can all agree that once Urban Decay decided to discontinue their signature NAKED eyeshadow palette, it was a solemn moment for the makeup world. Beloved by many for its amazing pigmentation and extensive eyeshadow shade ranges, you’d be hard-pressed to find a makeup maven without the offering in their collection.

Now, the brand has shaken up the beauty industry by bringing back it’s signature palette. Yes! In true showstopping nature, they brought back the top-selling palette with a bang! Partnering with our favorite flutist Lizzo, you can get ready to satisfy your eyeshadow fix with the new NAKED Honey Eyeshadow Palette!

Featuring 12 gorgeous matte and metallic shades that range from neutral hues to gold and honey colors, this palette is the ultimate Brown girl-friendly offering. With shade monikers including “Honey,” “Golden,” and “Amber,” you can prepare to serve up some Black girl magic with your makeup looks through fall and beyond! If you need any proof, Lizzo has been rocking the shade for months! So, you know this palette is the real deal!

The brand teased us with an Instagram post that they will be sharing more information about the collection on September 3rd. In a followup post, they shared an image of Lizzo performing at their event for the new Stay Naked Foundation.

Tapped as one of the new faces of the brand alongside Ezra Miller, Joey King,K-pop star CL, and Karol G, Lizzo also stars in the brand’s “Pretty Different” campaign to advocate for diversity and inclusivity throughout the beauty industry. Loved by many for her unapologetic attitude, confidence and beauty, we totally understand why the brand selected the “Truth Hurts” songstress as their new face.

The first beauty campaign of many for the beauty (we hope), the star shared her excitement via Instagram.

Known for its cult-like following, you have to act fast to score a palette! While there is no word on how much we will have to dish out for the new offering, it’s safe to assume that it will retail around the same price as previous palettes for $54.00! We can confirm that this palette is set to release this fall, so you have more than enough time to get your coins together!

No need to fret! We will make sure to find out all the deets so you can grab a palette before it flies off the shelves!

Will you be picking up the NAKED Honey Eyeshadow Palette? Let us know down below!

Urban Decay’s Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette Will Hit Stores This Fall was originally published on hellobeautiful.com