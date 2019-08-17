CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

OMG: Shaq’s Feet Are Scary

Happy National 'I Love My Feet' Day!

'Wake Up Call' To Kick Off The Back To School Season With Shaquille O'Neal

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Anything goes on television nowadays — even if you’re a respectable sports analyst.

Remember when Shaquille O’Neal took funny and gross to the another level on Inside the NBA back in 2017 when he took off his shoe and revealed his shockingly gruesome foot. The guys on the panel nearly barfed. Ernie Johnson said Shaq’s foot looked like “a potato and four toes.” Brace yourself and see below.

 

Surprisingly, the former NBA star’s arch nemesis Charles Barkley didn’t go in on him too much; but the Internet sure did:

Apparently, Shaq’s feet are what happens when you win four championship rings, but even he has to know his feet are gross as f**k. This isn’t the first time he’s proudly bared his twisted toes. Last Summer, he had the Internet LOL’ing after he posted a pic of his foot donned in electric blue nail polish.

 

 

Clearly, Shaq is in on the joke with everyone else. He even got a pedicure, LIVE with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines on Good Morning America back in January. 

 

We still ride hard for, Shaq! Happy National ‘I Love My Feet’ Day. 

'Wake Up Call' To Kick Off The Back To School Season With Shaquille O'Neal

#ShaqinAFall: The 15 Best Memes From Shaq Falling On Live TV

6 photos Launch gallery

#ShaqinAFall: The 15 Best Memes From Shaq Falling On Live TV

Continue reading #ShaqinAFall: The 15 Best Memes From Shaq Falling On Live TV

#ShaqinAFall: The 15 Best Memes From Shaq Falling On Live TV

OMG: Shaq’s Feet Are Scary was originally published on globalgrind.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close