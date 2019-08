On Friday August 16, Juicy J took to his social media for a pretty dope announcement (especially for us old heads!).

According to a flyer he put on Instagram, Three 6 Mafia is set to kick off a tour with a few special guests that are sure to turn some heads. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, DMX and Project Pat will also be making the rounds.

So, who’s ready?

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Set to Tour With Three 6 Mafia and DMX was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Matty Willz Posted August 18, 2019

