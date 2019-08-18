CLOSE
Lakers’ DeMarcus Cousins Critical ACL Injury Video Surfaces

Some national analysts suggest that this may be a blessing in disguise, but either way you look at it this is a really tough blow to center DeMarcus Cousins.

Last week the Los Angeles Lakers back-up big man suffered the unfortunate setback while playing a pickup basketball game in Las Vegas. He signed a 1 year, $3.5 million deal with the Purple and Gold last month.

With about 2 months until the regular season starts the Lake Show will have some more roster tweaks to consider. Especially if they want to help LeBron James get his fourth NBA title.

