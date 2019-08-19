CLOSE
The Rock Ties The Knot!

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Source: Xilla Valentine / XV

Dwayne Johnson also known as “The ROCK” married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian during a very low key wedding ceremony in Hawaii over this past weekend!

Revealing via his Instagram account the caption reads:

“We Do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaika ‘i (blessed)”

No paparazzi was involved in the pictures published or wedding ceremony.

According to People magazine, Johnson and Hashian met in 2006.

Hashian is 34, a singer-songwriter and daughter of former “Boston” band drummer Sib Hashian who recently and tragically died in 2017.

Johnson is a former (retired) professional wrestler, a international blockbuster movie star and game show host.

The newlyweds have two daughters, Jasmine and Tia, we wish them all the best in their wedding bliss and life!

 

