CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Man shot while riding the bus in Avondale

Cincinnati police officers are investigating a fatal shooting after gunfire was exchanged in the area of North Avondale, hitting a man who was riding a Metro Bus.

Police said a call for the shooting came in around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Dana Avenue and Reading Road.

Police said, the shooting victim, Neko Larkin, 21, was riding the Metro bus and was transported by the bus to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this point, police said they don’t think the bus or Larkin was the intended target.

Larkin was described as caring and quiet by those who knew him best.

“He cared about other people, he was a writer, he was talented,” family member Gayle Graham said.

Larkin was a 2016 graduate of Hughes High school. His family said he was on his way home from work.

“He wanted to help other people. He wanted to become a nurse and help children,” Graham said.

Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor describes the killing as senseless.

“A 16-year-old kid was killed yesterday in the West End, a day before school starts, and we’re just OK with that?” said Pastor, who lives two blocks away from where the shooting took place.

“If this doesn’t break your heart, then I don’t know what does. If this doesn’t cause us to take action, I don’t know what does,” Pastor said.

Police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with Larkin’s shooting death.

Police said the video format has changed the color of the person’s clothes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 513-352-3542.

(Source)

Man shot while riding the bus in Avondale was originally published on 1015soul.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close