Montgomery: Gears Up For Dog Fest

Are you ready for Dog Fest? As the Summer comes to a close you can bring your pet to take a swim.
VIA: (WKRC)
As summer winds down people and their pooches are being welcomed at some neighborhood pools.
Montgomery’s annual Dog Fest and K-9 Kerplunk event will take place Monday, September 2nd from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Montgomery Community Pool.
All breeds of all sizes are welcome to take a dip in the pool with their owners.
The event includes contests and a dog parade on the pool deck.
Dogs must be comfortable around people and on a leash when out of the water.
It’s free if you’re a member and three dollars per dog if you aren’t.
