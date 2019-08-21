CLOSE
Montgomery: Gears Up For Dog Fest

Are you ready for Dog Fest?  As the Summer comes to a close you can bring your pet to take a swim.

 

VIA: (WKRC)

As summer winds down people and their pooches are being welcomed at some neighborhood pools.

Montgomery’s annual Dog Fest and K-9 Kerplunk event will take place Monday, September 2nd from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Montgomery Community Pool.

All breeds of all sizes are welcome to take a dip in the pool with their owners.

The event includes contests and a dog parade on the pool deck.

Dogs must be comfortable around people and on a leash when out of the water.

It’s free if you’re a member and three dollars per dog if you aren’t.

Photos
