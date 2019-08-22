CLOSE
Cleveland Police Officer Urinated on 12 Year Old Girl, Films it on Cell Phone

Some things are simply impossible to comprehend. This is one of those stories.

On Wednesday, Officer Solomon T. Nhiwatiwa, a 34 year old, was indicted on charges of attempted kidnapping and a multitude of sexual offenses. Nhiwatiwa allegedly urinated on a 12 year old girl waiting for her school bus after she refused a ride that he offered her.

The off-duty officer allegedly recorded the entire incident on his smartphone.

Nhiwatiwa turned himself into authorities in Euclid, there was no attorney listed that could be asked for comments.

Court documents show that there is no bail set and he will be arraigned on Monday.

