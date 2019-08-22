Kanye West brought Beyonce to tears? Now, hold up beyhive, let me explain! Remember when Ye’ notoriously interrupted Taylor Swift at the VMA’s when she won the female video of the year award? Ye’ said that Beyonce should’ve won for her song ‘Single Ladies.’ Well, that didn’t go over well with Queen Bey.

Check the video here in case you forgot:

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Beyonce felt so bad about what happened that she began to cry backstage. One producer allegedly said, “I see [Big Machine founder] Scott Borchetta and I say, “Please have her stay, I will figure out a way to deal with this.” I walk behind the stage — and sure enough there is Beyoncé and her dad, and she is crying. She was like, “I didn’t know this was going to happen, I feel so bad for her.” And that’s when it started to click in my head, and maybe hers, about potentially having the whole arc play out in that one night.”

Another producer added, “It wasn’t until the very end of the night, when Beyoncé won and invited Taylor up, that Beyoncé came down first and I said, “Beyoncé, can we talk, please?” And she said, “No, no, no — I’m not doing press. The person you’re gonna want to talk to is coming down soon.”

What do you think? For the full article, click here.

Kanye Made Beyonce Cry?? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com