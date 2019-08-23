Aaliyah’s Wax Figure Unveiled!

Can you believe that its been 18 years since the passing of our Princess Aaliyah? She is being honored in a big way. Aaliyah’s very impressive wax figure has finally been unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Las Vegas.

Check out the video below:

Do you remember which video this outfit is from? It’s from her and Timbaland’s 2000 hit, ‘Try Again.’ According to HollywoodUnlocked.com, Aaliyah’s family was very involved in creating the look and design of the new figure, including her brother Rashad Haughton.

Haughton told VIBE, “I was involved in the process from the inception of the project. The team at Madame Tussauds welcomed a collaborative effort in choosing the pose and look of my sister’s figure. They made sure my mother and I were comfortable and supported through an amazing but understandably emotional process.”

She looks amazing. Rest in peace Aaliyah.

