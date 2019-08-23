CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Aaliyah’s Wax Figure Unveiled!

Aaliyah Instore at Virgin Megastore in London - May 1, 1995

Source: Fred Duval / Getty

Can you believe that its been 18 years since the passing of our Princess Aaliyah? She is being honored in a big way. Aaliyah’s very impressive wax figure has finally been unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Las Vegas.

Check out the video below:

 

Do you remember which video this outfit is from? It’s from her and Timbaland’s 2000 hit, ‘Try Again.’ According to HollywoodUnlocked.com, Aaliyah’s family was very involved in creating the look and design of the new figure, including her brother Rashad Haughton.

Urbanworld Film Festival Launch Party

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Haughton told VIBE, “I was involved in the process from the inception of the project. The team at Madame Tussauds welcomed a collaborative effort in choosing the pose and look of my sister’s figure. They made sure my mother and I were comfortable and supported through an amazing but understandably emotional process.”

She looks amazing. Rest in peace Aaliyah.

12 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

Continue reading 12 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

12 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

 

 

Aaliyah’s Wax Figure Unveiled! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 month ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close