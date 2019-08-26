Dave Chappelle: Gave A Concert To Honor Dayton Shooting Victims

Big Thank you to Dave Chappelle on giving back to Dayton, Ohio… He gave a benefit concert to honor the victims of the Dayton mass shooting. The event was star stubbed.

VIA: (WKRC)

Thousands turned out to a benefit hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle that honored victims of a mass shooting in Ohio.

The star-studded “Gem City Shine” took place Sunday in Dayton’s Oregon District, the historic neighborhood that was marred by a 32-second rampage that killed nine people and left dozens injured Aug. 4.

Stevie Wonder headlined the event, which also featured Chance the Rapper and Talib Kweli, among other musicians, news outlets reported.

The event was designed to raise both spirits as well as money for the victims and survivors of the shooting.

