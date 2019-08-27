CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social Climate?

Poster For 'Martin'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

Nostalgia must be a huge cash crop for these companies because every other day, there’s a remake or reboot in the works.

We’d love to see some shows return and get the chance to enjoy the cast once again, but let’s face it — some shows don’t need to be brought back. Some shows should be reintroduced to another generation, but some shouldn’t tamper with their classic legacy. So, where does Martin lie in that scenario?

 

27 years ago to day, the classic sitcom aired, changing the way Black folks viewed comedy forever.

 

And according to Martin Lawrence‘s fiance, there may be a Martin reboot in the works. Back in 2018, Moradfar shared via Instagram that she got word from Martin himself that there was a ‘Martin’ reboot in the works.

 

Martin’s eye emoji comment insinuates that the rumors are true. However, times are different now and the world is way more sensitive than it use to be. Just think of how Tichina Arnold’s character, Pam, was portrayed on the show. She couldn’t get a man, was called every animal under the sun by Martin, and her “Beady Beads” and weave were the butt of every one of Lawrences jokes. 

These days, Martin would be considered an extremely problematic misogynist and chauvinist. Remember the classic episode when he dissed Gina on his radio show after just a few months of dating? 

 

Don’t get me wrong, Martin is still one of my favorite sitcoms of all time. However, as you grow up and put your childish ways behind, you tend to see the world differently. 

Martin Lawrence No GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

What does his loyal fan base think about a reboot?

To reboot or not to reboot? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter and Facebook. Hit the flip to see what else folks had to say about a possible ‘Martin’ part deux.

Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social Climate? was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close