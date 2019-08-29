Chicken Sandwich Chaos!!

Workers described chaos during the viral chicken sandwich craze at Popeyes some working up to 60 hours!

No one including Popeyes expected this to go this far!

The chicken sandwich made it’s national craze in August of 2019, quickly being touted as the new “Chick-Fil-A” replacement, social media post by curious food critics only fueled the fire at all area Popeye restaurants, even being crowned #1 by fast food critic Irene Jiang

Although the battle is still ongoing, the workers tire from working up to 60 hour weeks.

According the the Business Insider, workers were interviewed saying that they felt overwhelmed and many considered quitting. Workers also feared for their safety as patrons were upset in some restaurants due to sandwiches being sold out! Many workers were looking for new jobs.

Popeyes CEO says it was a “tough week” for workers in stores.

Many restaurants are completely sold out but hang in there, I’m sure more sandwiches are on the way!