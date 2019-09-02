Cincinnati: Peace March In The West End!

There was a peace march on the holiday weekend on the West side of town. The commnity came together to encourage people to stop the violence.

Via: (WKRC)

About two dozen people marched for peace throughout the West End on Saturday. Even the youngest chanted for something to change.

Along the way, the group stopped for a moment of silence at the funeral for 16-year-old Eric Shields.

Shields was shot and killed two weeks ago. It happened just a few blocks away from where his funeral is being held.

The marchers are using an adage, it takes a village to raise a child.

“Our kids definitely need this. We need to bring the village back. I grew up where everybody raised me. If I was doing something wrong, I got checked in the neighborhood and my mom got me when I got home. So, we need to bring that back to the community, to the kids. Show them that we love them. We’re here for them and we’re here to listen to them,” Renee Brown said.

But it’s not just the kids brown thinks the community needs to be available for.

“We want everyone to step up and take a role. We’re here for the community. We’re here for the parents if you need someone to talk to,” Brown said.

After the march, a few hundred more stopped by a cookout at Laurel Park.

This is just one of the many events the organizers ‘One Family, One Love,’ are doing.

“A lot of people just point their finger. We wanted to just get out into the community and do the things we felt would be beneficial. Instead of sitting around, we wanted to be a solution to the problem,” Rob Harris with One Family, One Love said.

