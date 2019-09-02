CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Peace March In The West End!

There was a peace march on the holiday weekend on the West side of town. The commnity came together to encourage people to stop the violence.

Via: (WKRC)

About two dozen people marched for peace throughout the West End on Saturday. Even the youngest chanted for something to change.

Along the way, the group stopped for a moment of silence at the funeral for 16-year-old Eric Shields.

Shields was shot and killed two weeks ago. It happened just a few blocks away from where his funeral is being held.

The marchers are using an adage, it takes a village to raise a child.

“Our kids definitely need this. We need to bring the village back. I grew up where everybody raised me. If I was doing something wrong, I got checked in the neighborhood and my mom got me when I got home. So, we need to bring that back to the community, to the kids. Show them that we love them. We’re here for them and we’re here to listen to them,” Renee Brown said.

But it’s not just the kids brown thinks the community needs to be available for.

“We want everyone to step up and take a role. We’re here for the community. We’re here for the parents if you need someone to talk to,” Brown said.

After the march, a few hundred more stopped by a cookout at Laurel Park.

This is just one of the many events the organizers ‘One Family, One Love,’ are doing.

“A lot of people just point their finger. We wanted to just get out into the community and do the things we felt would be beneficial. Instead of sitting around, we wanted to be a solution to the problem,” Rob Harris with One Family, One Love said.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

#FashoCares , cincinnati , donjuanfasho.fasho celebrity news , peace

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close