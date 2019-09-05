CLOSE
Kevin Hart: To Be Released From The Hospital Soon

Kevin Hart is going through heavy physical therapy this week and the upcoming week.

via: TMZ:

Sources close to Kevin tell us he’s expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the week. However, he’ll have a heavy physical therapy workload in the coming weeks, along with a steady schedule of follow-up doctors appointments.

While we’ve been told Kevin’s Sunday night back surgery was a success — there’s still work to be done to ensure he comes back 100 percent. (LoveBScott)

