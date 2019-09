The Cincinnati Bearcats lose big time to 5th ranked Ohio State 42-0 Saturday afternoon in Columbus Ohio.

The Buckeyes sacked UC quarterback Desmond Ritter 5 times.

The Ohio State defense held down Cincinnati and shut the door with a blocked field goal, an interception and fumble for a touchback on the three occasions the Bearcats threatened to score.

UC plays Miami (Ohio) next Saturday for another in state battle!

Best wishes for the Bearcats!