Shannon Sharpe Sets Off Beef With Griselda Records After Dissing Buffalo

Uncle Shannon took aim at the upstate New York city, prompting Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher to defend their home turf.

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIII

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

If there is a category for unexpected beefs in Hip-Hop, this current war of words might top the list. Former football great and current sports show host Shannon Sharpe drew the ire of Griselda Records after throwing a shot at the crew’s hometown of Buffalo, N.Y.

It all began after a Twitter user posted a clip of Sharpe speaking to his Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless asking what great rappers have come from Buffalo while tagging Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine.

Sharpe didn’t back down from fans attempting to school the NFL Hall of Famer about the popular Hip-Hop collective.

It didn’t end there as Sharpe stayed hammering down on Buffalo.

Westside Gunn fired back as did Benny The Butcher is super aggressive fashion.

And after The Butcher chimed in, Sharpe still didn’t back down.

Hopefully, this is all in fun and doesn’t get more serious than some tweets.

Photo: Getty

Shannon Sharpe Sets Off Beef With Griselda Records After Dissing Buffalo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

