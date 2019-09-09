CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A Customer Mad About Cold Fries

At least they didn't spit in his food?

McDonald`s

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Fast food chains continue to be hotbeds for hotheads even without chicken sandwiches on the menu. Over the weekend, a McDonald’s employee put hands on a costumer while vacationing with his wife in New Orleans.

WWLTV is reporting that the altercation took place after the customer (who wants to remain anonymous) complained about his food order. After being given cold french fries, the customer tried to give them back for a hot and fresh batch, but admits that he was sort of a jackass about it and the employees noticed.

The customer admitted he had an attitude when he told the workers he wasn’t happy, but can’t explain the violence.

“If I could make sense of it I’d tell you, but I don’t have a clue,” he said. “The customer is always right, even if he’s wrong.”

Eyewitness News went to that McDonald’s and found the employee still working there as of Tuesday.

We asked the employee for his side, but he didn’t want to talk until he spoke with his employer first.

“I’d like to see that guy in jail,” the customer said.

The franchise owner provided a written statement to WWL-TV that said “the behavior seen in this video is not what I expect from my employees, we are conducting a thorough investigation of this incident.” 

NOPD is investigating, but at this time, no charges have been filed.

In the video that’s spreading through social media as we speak, we see said customer getting choked up and rocked in the face before walking away.

We get the whole “the customer is always right” logic but if this customer wanted to have it his way, he should’ve went to Burger King. This fool went and got bold at a restaurant where the slogan was once “You deserve a break today.” He got broken off alright…

Fade Served: McDonald’s Employee Choked & 2-Pieced A Customer Mad About Cold Fries was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close