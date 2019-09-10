BatWoman: You Could Be The Next BatWoman!!!

You could be the next Batwoman. The director Matt Reeves is looking to cast a black or biracial woman to play Batwoman.

via Heroic Hollywood:

The search is officially underway for the next Catwoman. The Batman helmer Matt Reeves is putting some feelers out to women of color for the role of the femme fatale alongside Robert Pattinson’s Batman. One source tells us Matt Reeves wants a Zoe Kravitz-type actress to play Catwoman, meaning whoever is cast will likely be Black or biracial. Zoe Kravitz was the actual choice/prototype for the Catwoman role, but the actress is not available due to her busy schedule. (LoveBScott)

