CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Teairra Mari Pleaded Guilty In NY DWI Case, Avoids Jail Time

The 'Love & Hip Hop' star did have her license suspended for six months, along with court-mandated DWI-related courses

Roc96 x Madeworn Barney's Launch Event

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Teairra Mari can breathe a little easier now, this after she pleaded guilty in the DWI case she caught in New York. The Love & Hip Hop star has to handle some other legal obligations that will aid her on staying out of the slammer.

TMZ reports:

Teairra entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence … and she’s avoiding time behind bars, at least for now.

According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office … Mari has been ordered to complete several DWI-related courses — including a victim impact panel and an impaired driver program — and she must install an ignition interlock device in her car, which will remain in place for the next year.

Teairra’s license is also suspended for 6 months, and if she fails to comply with the terms of her sentence, we’re told she could face up to a year behind bars.

Mari caught the case this past June driving her Dodge Charger that reportedly lost a tire while traveling through the Midtown Tunnel. She also caught a DUI case in Los Angeles in 2011.

Photo: Getty

Teairra Mari Pleaded Guilty In NY DWI Case, Avoids Jail Time was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close