Teairra Mari Pleaded Guilty In NY DWI Case, Avoids Jail Time

Teairra Mari can breathe a little easier now, this after she pleaded guilty in the DWI case she caught in New York. The Love & Hip Hop star has to handle some other legal obligations that will aid her on staying out of the slammer.

Teairra entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence … and she’s avoiding time behind bars, at least for now.

According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office … Mari has been ordered to complete several DWI-related courses — including a victim impact panel and an impaired driver program — and she must install an ignition interlock device in her car, which will remain in place for the next year.

Teairra’s license is also suspended for 6 months, and if she fails to comply with the terms of her sentence, we’re told she could face up to a year behind bars.

Mari caught the case this past June driving her Dodge Charger that reportedly lost a tire while traveling through the Midtown Tunnel. She also caught a DUI case in Los Angeles in 2011.

